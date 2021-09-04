Covid: 1,703 new cases confirmed, Taoiseach suggests rates may be declining

Dominic McGrath, PA

The country should “take some heart” from early indications that rates of Covid-19 in Ireland may be declining, the Taoiseach has said.

His comments come as the Department of Health confirmed 1,703 new cases, while there are 363 patients in hospital with the virus, 52 of whom are in ICU.

While incidence rates in the State are among the highest in the EU, health officials and politicians have consistently pointed to the success of the vaccination programme.

Speaking in Cork on Saturday at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Irish naval service, Micheál Martin said: “We take some heart from indications that incidence levels may be on a downward trajectory.”

He also said the Government would be monitoring any impact the return of schools has on the spread of the virus.

“It is extremely important that we remain vigilant as a society and we can progress in terms of the steps that have now been laid out.”

Mr Martin also indicated that the country had already seen an “economic rebound” from the reopening of society.

Nearly 90 per cent of adults in the State are now vaccinated, according to the latest figures.

On Friday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar tweeted: “Vaccination of under 35s really working now. Cases have plateaued / falling.”

“Rise in patients in hospital and ICU slowing. All ok for next stage of re-opening on Monday.”