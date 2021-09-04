‘Anti-authority’ mindset contributing to high Covid rates in North, doctor says

An anti-authoritarian psyche is contributing to Northern Ireland’s high Covid-19 infection and death rates, a leading doctor has said.

Dr Tom Black, who has a GP practice in Derry’s Bogside and chairs Northern Ireland’s branch of the British Medical Council, told The Irish Times that many young people were learning about the disease on social media and were not being “smart” in their approach to it.

“There is certainly something in Northern Ireland,” he said. “They don’t listen to the news, they don’t read newspapers, they don’t listen to the radio. The news they get is through their Instagram and Facebook.

“A rumour becomes news, becomes fact and they develop their attitude to the vaccine through that,” he said, adding that the lower vaccination rate among the North’s younger population means infections spread more.

The latest figures published by Stormont’s Department of Health show that 27,800 people across Northern Ireland had Covid-19 from August 22nd-August 28th.

“There is also a thing in Northern Ireland, there is an anti-authoritarian, an anti-government thing, which runs through society here, particularly on the nationalist side,” Dr Black said.

“Government has always been a difficult concept for the Northern Irish, I think, because of the history of unionism and nationalism. There is always that issue that you can move smoothly through the laws.”

The seven-day average death rate from Covid-19 in the North per 100,000 people is more than twice the UK’s and 10 times higher than in the Republic.

Dr Black said higher rates of social deprivation were responsible for the North having a “poor uptake of vaccination” when compared with other places.

He also said the absence of a clear steer on the need for vaccination certificates from Stormont was an issue. “I think that would act as an incentive for young ones to get the vaccine, if they knew they had to get it [in order to do specific things].”