Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 14:35

Adam King raises over €250,000 for maternity and children's hospitals

The six-year old raised the funds through sales of his virtual hug card, which were printed in the lead up to Valentine’s Day
Adam King raises over €250,000 for maternity and children's hospitals

Six-year-old Adam King, whose virtual hug captured the hearts and minds of people all over the world during his appearance on The Late Late Toy Show last November, has handed over €266,000 in donations to two Irish hospitals.

Adam was born with osteogenesis imperfecta (type III), a rare condition that causes stunted growth and brittle bones. He has attended Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin since he was a baby.

The six-year old raised more than €250,000 through sales of his virtual hug card, which were printed in the lead up to Valentine’s Day and sold at Centra and Supervalu stores nationwide.

The funds raised will be split between CUMH and Temple Street, with CUMH using the donation to support its Neonatal Sanctum appeal and the building of a parents’ room on its Wilton campus. Temple Street will use its share of the funds to support the Rare Paediatric Bone Disorders Clinic Adam still attends, and the CHI Arts in Health programme.

Adam King, pictured with his parents David and Fiona, brothers and sisters Sarah (1), Robert (9), Danny (12) and Katie (10), looking at plans for the Neonatal Sanctum in Cork University Maternity Hospital. Photo: Brian Lougheed

Commenting on the donation, Adam’s father, David King, said: “Thanks to the sale of Adam’s virtual hug cards, thanks to the generosity of everyone who went out and bought them, our family are proud to make a donation of €266,830.52, to be split equally between Cork University Hospital Charity and Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street.”

Adam King raised more than €250,000 through sales of his virtual hug card. Photo: Brian Lougheed

“At Temple Street, the money will support Adam’s bone clinic and the Arts in Health programme, which helps to make the hospital the inclusive, welcoming, and joyful place Adam loves to visit. At CUMH, we will support the building of the Neonatal Sanctum. These two projects are very close to our hearts as a family.”

“Adam and his Virtual Hug are testament that the smallest gestures can have the biggest impact.”

More in this section

Ireland’s Covid rate highest in EU as deaths hit five-month high Ireland’s Covid rate highest in EU as deaths hit five-month high
Woman in 20s dies in road crash in Co Westmeath Woman in 20s dies in road crash in Co Westmeath
‘Melodrama and over-dramatics’ over Zappone controversy, Taoiseach says ‘Melodrama and over-dramatics’ over Zappone controversy, Taoiseach says
Sinn Féin calls for all documents related to Zappone appointment to be published

Sinn Féin calls for all documents related to Zappone appointment to be published

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more