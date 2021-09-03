Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 12:22

Krispy Kreme to open second Irish store in Dublin

The doughnut franchise will open a new branch in Swords later this year
Doughnut outlet Krispy Kreme is set to open its second Irish store in Dublin.

The doughnut franchise will open a new branch in Swords later this year, following the success of its Blanchardstown store which opened in 2018.

The new shop will be located in the Pavilions Shopping Centre.

In 2019, the company’s Irish store in Blanchardstown was revealed as its best performing store worldwide.

The Irish Times reported that the store earned average weekly revenues of almost €300,000 from the end of September to December in 2018.

A queue of 300 people greeted the store when it first opened its doors at 7am on its first day of operation, and it was forced to suspend its 27/4 drive through operation soon afterwards as local residents complained of queues.

A spokesman for Krispy Kreme Ireland in 2019 said the store was “the best-performing” Krispy Kreme store across its 1,300 strong network in 31 countries.

