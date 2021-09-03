Man due in court in connection with murder of 19-year-old in Meath

A man is due to appear in court today in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old in Co Meath.

Conor O'Brien, who was not known to gardaí, was shot dead in the driveway of a house in Enfield last week.

Gardaí first arrested a man in his 50s on Tuesday in connection with a different offence. However, the following day he was re-arrested in connection with Mr O'Brien's murder.

In a statement on Friday, gardaí said: “Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Enfield, Co Meath on 27th August 2021, have charged the man, aged in his 50s, who was arrested on Tuesday evening, 31st August 2021.

“He is due to appear before Carlow District Court this morning, Friday 3rd September 2021 at 12pm.”