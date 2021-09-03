Paralympics Day 10: Cyclists strike gold once more for Team Ireland

Irish Paralympians have struck gold for a fourth time at the Tokyo 2020 games.

Cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal took the top spot in gruelling conditions in the Women’s B road race with a time of 2.35.53.

They saw off the Swedish pairing of Louise Jannering and Anna Svaerdstroem and the British pair of Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl in a tense race at the Fuji International Speedway.

It is the duo’s second gold medal at these games and a fourth for Team Ireland in Tokyo.

In other road cycling action, Team Ireland’s Ronan Grimes and Richael Timothy battled the elements in separate races to both finish 11th.

Timothy pipped New Zealand’s Sarah Ellington to the line to finish 11th in the C1-3 road race with a time of 1.21.22.

“I didn’t really expect to be here at all, to be here was the goal and to give my all in each event. I can call myself a Paralympian now,” she said afterwards.

Galway rider Grimes meanwhile came off his bike in the C4-5 road race but still managed to finish in 11th place.

His bike jack-knifed under him as he tried to avoid a separate crash. Unable to catch up with the main group afterwards, he clocked in a time of 2.29.21.

Team Ireland’s other road cyclists in action, Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne, were forced to pull out of the men’s B road race as the rain continued to fall in Tokyo.