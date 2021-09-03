Woman in 20s dies in road crash in Co Westmeath

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A woman in her 20s has died following a road collision in Co Westmeath.

The incident involved a single car on the L1122 at Ballinagore shortly after 8:15pm on Thursday.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where a post-mortem will take place.

In a statement late on Thursday night, gardaí said they were at the scene of the fatal collision.

"The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place," a spokesperson said.

"Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.