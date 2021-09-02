Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 17:34

Dublin man to be tried at Special Criminal Court for 2016 murder of Gareth Hutch

Thomas McConnell (35) of Sillogue Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11, is charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch (36) at Avondale House, North Cumberland Street, Dublin 1.
Dublin man to be tried at Special Criminal Court for 2016 murder of Gareth Hutch

Paul Neilan

A Dublin man will go on trial next year at the non-jury Special Criminal Court charged with the murder of a nephew of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch five years ago.

Thomas McConnell (35) of Sillogue Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11, is charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch (36), contrary to common law, on May 24th, 2016, at Avondale House, North Cumberland Street, Dublin 1.

Fiona Murphy SC, for the State, said that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was applying to have Mr McConnell's trial heard before the three-judge court.

In certain cases the State can apply for a certificate to transfer a trial to the Special Criminal Court if it is believed the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt on Thursday granted the State's application to hear the case at the Special Criminal Court.

2022 trial date

Mark Lynam BL, on behalf of Mr McConnell who was not in court, requested a trial date for his client's case.

Mr Justice Hunt fixed June 15th, 2022, for Mr McConnell's case and put the matter in, for mention, on January 11th, 2022.

In June, Mr McConnell appeared at Tallaght District Court on foot of an extradition warrant from Turkey on a charge of the murder of Mr Hutch.

Gareth Hutch, a nephew of Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch, was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside the Avondale House flats complex in Dublin on the morning of May 24th, 2016.

More in this section

Covid: 1,751 new cases with 343 hospitalised Covid: 1,751 new cases with 343 hospitalised
Revenge porn victim backs new hotline to report images shared without consent Revenge porn victim backs new hotline to report images shared without consent
Irish Ferries will have to compensate passengers for delayed sailings Irish Ferries will have to compensate passengers for delayed sailings
Government launches multibillion strategy to tackle housing crisis

Government launches multibillion strategy to tackle housing crisis

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more