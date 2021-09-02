Man arrested following student’s death in Greece awaits decision on charges

David Raleigh

A man arrested on suspicion of committing an alleged fatal assault on a Limerick student in Greece remains in custody waiting to hear if he will be charged or released.

Niall O’Brien (22) from Castletroy, Limerick, sustained serious head injuries and died on the Greek island of Ios, where he was holidaying with friends, last Monday.

A spokeswoman for local police said they had arrested an Irish man (20) in connection with Mr O’Brien’s death, and that this man was due to appear before a Greek judicial authority on Thursday.

The suspect, who was not known to Mr O’Brien, was expected to “testify” before a “judicial investigator”, police said.

A number of witnesses who have already spoken to police were also expected to testify as to what they say they saw.

The judicial investigator will consider all of these testimonies, as well as the results of a forensic examination of the scene of the alleged assault, and a report on a postmortem carried out on Mr O’Brien’s body.

A decision will then be made on whether to charge or release the arrested man.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is assisting the families of both men.

Tribute

Mr O’Brien, who was due to begin fourth year, studying Financial Mathematics at the University of Limerick, was due to begin work as a barman at Castletroy Golf Course, next week.

A tribute released this afternoon by the golf club read: “The Trustees, Board of Management, Members and Staff of Castletroy Golf Club Limerick wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our Young Adult member Niall O’Brien, whose tragic death occurred last Monday morning while on holidays in Greece.”

“Niall joined Castletroy Golf Club in 2011 as a Junior Member and went on to represent the club in various team competitions throughout the years. He was part of the Irish Junior Foursomes team in 2016, holing the winning birdie putt on the first play-off hole to win the Munster title.”

“Niall was a very popular and well-liked member of the club who was due to commence work in the club bar next week after he returned from his trip to Greece. We are devastated that Niall will no longer be able to join us, and we have no doubt that he would have been a wonderful addition to our team, like his brothers before him.”

“The O’Brien family have been loyal members of Castletroy Golf Club for many years with his father Mike, brothers Cian, Eoin, and Alan all current members and his mother Anne and grandad Basil Boyce both past members of the club.”

“There are many wonderful memories of Niall on the course which we know his family and friends will cherish forever. Niall and his family have many friends at Castletroy Golf Club and the tragedy of his untimely death has deeply affected all of us.”

“He will be sorely missed by all, and we will remember him always. Our thoughts and prayers are with Niall’s family and friends at this truly sad time. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis.”

Police said that, following his arrest, the suspect told officers that he struck Mr O’Brien with his hands and that the deceased fell out onto a road and hit his head.

Mr O’Brien, who also played hurling for Broadford GAA in South East Clare, was taken by ambulance to a local health centre where he was pronounced dead last Monday morning.