Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 14:12

Dublin TD ‘grateful’ to be vaccinated after falling ‘quite ill’ with Covid

Sinn Féin's Mark Ward said he believes his illness would have been worse without the vaccine, as he has a number of underlying conditions
A Dublin TD has said he is “grateful” to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 after falling “quite ill” with the disease.

Sinn Féin's Mark Ward said he believes his illness would have been worse without the vaccine, as he has a number of underlying conditions.

The TD said he now planned to take some time off work as he was “not recovering as quickly as I’d like.”

“I had a few symptoms on Saturday night so I went for a test on Sunday morning in the walk-in centre up in Citywest, and I got the results back on Monday to say that I was positive,” he said in a video posted on social media.

“I have been quite sick and that’s in spite of getting two vaccines. I’m very lucky, I’m very grateful that I got the two vaccines because I’ve a couple of underlying conditions and I would have been much, much worse without those two vaccines, so as I said, I’m really grateful that I have received them.

“I’ve been trying to work from home since, but it’s taken its toll on me a little bit, I’m not recovering as quickly as I’d like, so I’m going to do what I’m told for once and just take a small bit of time off.”

Mr Ward’s party colleague, Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, also tested positive for the disease earlier week. She had also been fully vaccinated.

