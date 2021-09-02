Thu, 02 Sep, 2021 - 12:52

Unions warn public transport cannot return to 'sardine-like crush of passengers'

Trade unions have criticised the return of 100 per cent capacity on public transport, warning that there cannot be a return to a “sardine-like crush of passengers”
Unions warn public transport cannot return to 'sardine-like crush of passengers'

James Cox

Trade unions have criticised the return of 100 per cent capacity on public transport, warning that there cannot be a return to a “sardine-like crush of passengers”.

Siptu and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) have voiced “serious concerns” over the return of full capacity which came in on Wednesday as part of the Government's latest reopening plan.

Masks or face coverings are still mandatory on public transport, even after October 22nd, when the majority of restrictions will be lifted.

The two unions issued a joint statement in which they said “a 75% passenger capacity maximum should remain in place until further notice”.

Dermot O'Leary, general secretary of the NBRU, said the Government’s announcement has caused “real concern amongst our members on the frontline”.

He said there had been a “complete lack of consultation” with transport representatives.

Mr O'Leary says workers feel like they're being treated like guinea pigs by the Government.

“Next week with the schools opening we reckon there will be a demand on buses and indeed trains and trams, at peak times we'd have concerns that people will turn up expecting to get on to buses or trains like they did previously.

“Again, we've been very clear in communications to our members that we will never allow a return to what we describe in the trade unions as sardine-like loadings that were there pre-Covid.”

 

 

More in this section

All pregnant women will be offered vaccines following updated Niac advice All pregnant women will be offered vaccines following updated Niac advice
Cowen says Taoiseach must resolve Zappone controversy Cowen says Taoiseach must resolve Zappone controversy
Varadkar rejects suggestions he and Coveney should resign after Zappone controversy Varadkar rejects suggestions he and Coveney should resign after Zappone controversy
Irish Ferries will have to compensate passengers for delayed sailings

Irish Ferries will have to compensate passengers for delayed sailings

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more