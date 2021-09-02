Housing for All plan targets 300,000 new homes by end of 2030

The Government's €4 billion-per-year Housing for All plan, to be unveiled today, will target 300,000 new homes by the end of 2030.

The plan aims to address the housing crisis while it will also include a pledge to end homelessness by the end of the decade.

The plan will be integral to the future of the three Coalition parties.

Cabinet will formally sign off on the plan later today before it is launched by Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

The play will include 900,000 social housing homes and a target of 36,000 new affordable properties over the next nine years.

Meanwhile, 18,000 homes will be designated cost rental, which means rents will be at least 25 per cent below the market rate.

A total of 152,000 homes (52 per cent of the total number) will be delivered through the private market.

An average of 10,000 social homes per year will be made available, 9,500 of which will be new builds, with the remainder supplied through a repair and leasing scheme which bring vacant properties back into use.

The affordable homes will be provided through a shared leasing scheme or the separate Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme.

Of the homes delivered through the private sector, sources told The Irish Times of plans to activate dormant planning permissions — of which there are 80,000 nationwide with half in Dublin — as part of efforts to encourage development.

Under a plan code-named Project Tosaigh, the Land Development Agency (LDA) would play a role in activating these planning permissions.

Another initiative, Croí Cónaithe, would see a €500 million fund act as a means to help developers and local authorities make the development of sites viable.

The LDA will see a €1 billion increase in its overall spend to €3.5 billion.

The plan will see an overall spend of €20.5 billion over the next five years, including €12.5 billion in direct exchequer funding, €5 billion provided through the Housing Finance Agency and the €3.5 billion from the LDA.

Sources told The Irish Times that the intention is for the €4 billion per year funding to be maintained, which will see up to €36 billion spent by 2030.