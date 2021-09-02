Coveney facing accusations of misleading committee over UN special envoy post

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is set to face questions about his evidence to an Oireachtas committee after texts revealed “apparent inconsistencies” in his account of the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN special envoy.

Mr Coveney will face accusations that he misled the committee and there is 'deep nervousness in Government' about the affair, according to The Irish Times.

The chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs, Charlie Flanagan, confirmed members had been in touch seeking further clarification about Mr Coveney's account to them on Tuesday, which told of events leading up to Ms Zappone's appointment on July 27th.

“I have been in touch with his office on the matter of some apparent inconsistencies,” said Mr Flanagan.

Last night, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar publicly released texts between him and Mr Coveney, and also between him and Ms Zappone.

Hacked

On Wednesday, Mr Coveney claimed he had deleted text between himself, Mr Varadkar and Ms Zappone because his phone had previously been hacked.

“I’ve been hacked, and I’m the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, so I think it’s prudent that I clear my phone fairly regularly and that’s what I do and that’s what I said [at the committee meeting on Tuesday],” he said.

The texts released by Mr Varadkar seemed to contradict Mr Coveney's account to the committee, in which he said the Tánaiste had not specifically referred to the prospective position.

In a text on July 19th, Mr Varadkar directly asked him about Ms Zappone being appointed to a special envoy role.

Mr Coveney had indicated to the committee the role was still being discussed at the time, and he had informed Mr Varadkar by text he “was looking at a special envoy role for her”.

However, the texts appear to suggest the decision had already been made, Mr Coveney wrote that Ms Zappone was meeting the secretary general of his department to “finalise a 12 month contract to be an Irish Govt Special Envoy... She seems very happy. I plan to have it in a memo for Government next week”.

Mr Coveney also told the committee that Ms Zappone had never lobbied for the job.

The text messages show she asked Mr Varadkar on July 16th if he had heard about her appointment.

Deleted texts

On Wednesday, Sinn Féin TD John Brady claimed Mr Coveney had “changed his story” on why he deleted texts.

His colleague Pearse Doherty asked whether Mr Coveney had deleted the texts to avoid Freedom of Information Act requests. The legislation requires Ministers to maintain records of all communications relating to their official roles.

Meanwhile, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said he has written to the foreign affairs committee asking it to investigate the alleged phone hacking.