All pregnant women will be offered vaccines following updated Niac advice

James Cox

Women at ll stages of pregnancy will be offered an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine following updated advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

The previous public health advice had recommended that pregnant women be offered mRNA Covid-19 vaccination between 14-36 weeks’ gestation.

However, Niac has updated this recommendation based on the growing body of evidence on the safety and effectiveness of vaccination.

The evidence “clearly indicates” that the benefits of vaccination outweigh any known or potential risks of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy.

The mRNA vaccines available in Ireland are Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).

In a further update in advice made by Niac to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, a further mRNA vaccine will be offered to immunocompromised children aged 12 years and older, regardless of whether they have received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Third dose

The third dose of an mRNA vaccine should be given a minimum of two months after the last dose of the primary vaccination schedule.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said:“The evidence shows that vaccination is the best way to protect both mother and baby from serious harm from Covid-19 and I am pleased to today announce that COVID-19 vaccination will be available at all stages of pregnancy.

“I am aware that many pregnant people and their partners will have questions about this update to the vaccination programme, and I encourage anyone who has any concerns to engage with their obstetric care team and the many trusted sources of information available in order to make the best decision for you and your baby.”

The Minister added: “Since the very beginning of this pandemic, we have worked to protect those most at high risk from severe illness and death from Covid-19. I hope that the opportunity to receive a third or booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine dose brings comfort and reassurance to people that these vaccines are very safe and effective and offer protection from Covid-19.

“I will now work with my Department, the HSE and the High Level Task Force to implement these recommendations as soon as possible.”