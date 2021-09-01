Man in Carlow arrested for possession of firearm

James Cox

Gardaí have recovered a firearm and arrested one man following an incident in Carlow on Tuesday.

Shortly after 10pm, gardaí responded to reports of an incident at a premises in Carlow town.

A man found to be in possession of hand gun was arrested by gardaí at the scene.

He was taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939. He can be detained for up to three days.

The firearm has been removed for ballistic examination.

The investigation is ongoing and gardai said no further information is available at this time.