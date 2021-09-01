Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 15:17

Legal aid granted to daughter of Euromillions winner facing drugs charge

Solicitor Daragh Hassett today secured legal aid at Ennis District Court to represent for Kevanne McNamara (37).
Gordon Deegan

The taxpayer is to fund the legal costs of a daughter of Euromillions winner, Dolores McNamara concerning an alleged unlawful cocaine possession case in court.

Solicitor Daragh Hassett on Wednesday secured legal aid at Ennis District Court to represent for Kevanne McNamara (37).

Kevanne McNamara’s family connection to Dolores, who won a then-record €115 million EuroMillions jackpot in August 2005, was not referred to in court.

In the case, Ms McNamara is facing a minor drugs charge contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

She did not personally appear in court and was not required to attend the procedural hearing on Wednesday.

Mr Hassett requested disclosure of Garda documentation in the case and this was granted. The legal costs in the case are expected to be minimal due to the minor nature of the charge.

Judge Mary Larkin adjourned the case to October 6th to Ennis District Court.

