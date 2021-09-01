Sinn Féin says it will judge Government housing plan on ‘details’

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Sinn Féin has said that it will judge the Government’s housing plan “by its details” when it is published this week.

The delayed Housing for All plan is expected to be published by the Government on Thursday.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin O’Broin said on Wednesday that he expects “a lot of whistles and bells” to come with the plan.

Mr O’Broin, who has been critical of Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, said his party would be scrutinising the plan before it responds, but said that it would be judged on the level of direct investment in housing the plan promises, as well as the planned output of housing.

He also said it would be crucial to see what the Government’s new targets for social and affordable homes would be.

Vacant homes

“What is not clear yet however is what level of direct capital investment by government in delivery of social, affordable rental and affordable homes will be in this plan,” Mr O’Broin said.

“We don’t know if it’s actually going to include targets for the delivery of social and affordable homes for next year, the year after, and the year after that.”

He said that the Government needs to focus not just on new-build homes, but should also access the thousands of vacant homes already in existence.

The Sinn Féin TD said his party was still calling for a three-year ban on rent increases.

Government cannot control private sector output

He also called on the Government to set a date for a referendum on enshrining a right to housing in the Irish constitution.

Mr O’Broin said that the state needs to “accept responsibility” for providing housing.

“Government cannot control private sector output. They can look at various policy instruments to try and encourage it, although the policy instruments that have been used to date have not worked.”

“The only thing the Government can really control is how much it spends on the delivery of social and affordable homes.”