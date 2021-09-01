Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 11:22

Heathrow flights to resume at Shannon Airport

The service will operate for 10 weeks during the closure of Cork Airport for runway upgrade works
James Cox

The Aer Lingus London Heathrow service at Shannon Airport is set to resume from Monday, September 13th.

The service will operate for 10 weeks during the closure of Cork Airport for runway upgrade works.

The service will operate seven days a week departing Shannon at 5pm daily. Arrival times from London into Shannon are 4.10pm on Monday through Friday and Sunday, with arrival time on Saturdays scheduled for 3.45pm.

The Shannon to Heathrow service was withdrawn as a result of the pandemic. Prior to this the service had been popular, particularly for business travellers, due to Heathrow’s hub status and onward connections to international marketplaces across the globe.

Shannon Group chief executive Mary Considine said: “It is great to see the Heathrow service return to Shannon in what has been, and continues to be, an extremely difficult period for the aviation sector.

“We will be working closely with Aer Lingus to build the service and to resume long-haul services, however, airlines make decisions on routes based on a number of factors, one of the most important of which is how many passengers will travel on their flight.

“The best way to ensure the Heathrow service and indeed other routes, remain for the long term is for people to support them. We have already seen encouraging up-take for the range of 18 air services we have launched since the lifting of travel restrictions.”

 

