Team Ireland in Tokyo: Cyclist Gary O’Reilly fourth, Discus thrower Niamh McCarthy fifth

Road cycling, athletics, swimming and shooting events are all under way for Team Ireland on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Road cycling, athletics, swimming and shooting events are all under way for Team Ireland on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

We have the results below.

Road cycling

On the back of his bronze medal win yesterday, Gary O’Reilly finished in fourth place in the H5 Road Race today.

With a time of 2:24:57, the cyclist said he was “chuffed about the Games as a whole.”

“I think fourth today was the best result I could have hoped for to be honest. With the medal yesterday, I’m still struggling to believe that happened, so I think all in all it’s job done. I couldn’t be happier.”

Athletics

In athletics action, Cork discus thrower Niamh McCarthy finished fifth in the F41 final.

The Rio silver medallist and three-time world medallist produced her best throw of 28.94 metres in the sixth round.

The world record changed hands three times with the standard of competition so high - defending champion Roaua Tlili took gold with her final throw of 37.91m to overtake Morocco’s Youssra Karim (37:35m) whose teammate Hayat El Garaa took bronze with 29:30.

Swimmming

Róisín Ní Riain has qualified for another final in her concluding event at her debut Paralympic Games in Tokyo, setting a new personal best along the way.

The 16-year-old finished second in the heats of the women’s 100m breaststroke - SB13 with a time of 1.20.81.

“I’m really happy with that. I was looking to go out and enjoy that swim today and I did that. To come out with a PB, I’m really happy with that. I was hoping for a PB, I don’t know what it was, nearly two seconds, I’m really happy with that,” she said.

Meanwhile Ellen Keane returned to action following her gold medal last week, producing a strong performance to qualify for the finals of the women’s 200m individual medley - SM9.

The Dubliner finished second in her heat with a time of 2.40.99 leaving her in seventh place overall for the final which takes place at 10.40am.

First out in the pool this morning for Team Ireland was Barry McClements who finished just outside of the final times in the men’s 200m individual medley - SM9.

McClements raced a time of 2:29.68 which left him in joint fourth position in his heat.

The swimmer then finished in 10th place overall, and will return to action tomorrow for his main event, the S9 100 Butterfly.

Shooting

Philip Eaglesham this morning finished in 21st place in the SH2 R5 competition on the 10m range.

In a season’s best, Eaglesham finished with a total score of 632.0 and will return to action in two days for his main event, the R4 mixed which moves back to a 50m range.

