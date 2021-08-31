Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 17:11

Covid: 1,382 new cases, 355 in hospital

There are 54 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units
James Cox

A further 1,382 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State today, with 355 coronavirus patients in Irish hospitals.

There are 54 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, requirements for mask wearing and physical distancing will ease in many settings from October, under plans being considered by Government.

The Irish Times reports that the final move to end Covid-19 restrictions will also include removing testing or vaccination as grounds for accessing many services.

The changes envisaged for October 22nd are contained in draft plans, circulated last night and this morning following a meeting of the Cabinet Covid-19 subcommittee.

