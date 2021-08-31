Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot poised to hit five-year high

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is set to hit a five-year high as it heads for an estimated €13 million.

The estimated jackpot would be the largest Lotto jackpot roll since 2016, when a ticketholder from Belmullet, Co Mayo scooped the prize of €13,793,435.

The National Lottery said the draw on Wednesday night could see the 12th largest winner in the history of the game.

“It has been over five years since Lotto players in Ireland have seen a Lotto jackpot hit a potential €13 million,” a spokesperson said.

“The current jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9th June and in last Saturday’s draw, 23 separate players came agonisingly close to scooping the prize on offer by matching five numbers, missing out on the €12.4 million jackpot by just one number.

“The next winner of the jackpot could become Lotto royalty as possibly the 12th largest Lotto winner since the game was launched in Ireland in 1988.

“As with all mega jackpot draws, we continue to expect a big uptake in ticket sales for Wednesday night’s draw and we are encouraging all of our players to avoid queues and to purchase their tickets early... ahead of the 7.45pm deadline tomorrow.”

So far this year, the Lotto jackpot has been won by five players in Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Cork and Galway.