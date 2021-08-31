Michelle O’Neill self-isolating after contracting Covid

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19.

The Sinn Féin politician tweeted that she hopes to return to public duties next week.

She wrote: “I have contracted Covid-19. I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine.

“I’ll remain in self-isolation and hope to return to my public duties next week.

“Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney will take forward departmental business in the meantime.”

Meanwhile, one of Ms O’Neill’s ministerial colleagues has called on the Stormont Executive to “set out a path” for ending remaining Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons called on the Executive to ‘set a path’ to end remaining Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons told the BBC: “We need to start moving on these issues, we have to take into account the impact on the economy, the health service and society more generally.

“Although we have a steady number of cases, we have had a massive reduction in the number of hospitalisations compared to January and February.

“As an executive we’ve all said we want these restrictions to end as soon as possible, taking all the evidence on board including the economic and health data as well.”

Some Covid restrictions remain in place in Northern Ireland, with no more than 10 people from three households allowed to meet indoors at a private home and hospitality businesses required to operate table service only for drinks and to record customer details for contact tracing.