Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 11:21

Child dies after being hit by car in Co Down village

The incident happened in Kircubbin on Monday evening
Child dies after being hit by car in Co Down village

By David Young, PA

A child has died after being struck by a car in Co Down, Northern Ireland.

The collision happened in Kircubbin on Monday evening. The child was hit in Rowreagh Road in the village shortly before 8.20pm.

PSNI Sergeant Irwin said: The child was taken to hospital, but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

“The Rowreagh Road, which was closed following the incident, has since reopened.”

The officer said inquiries are continuing, and appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Motorists with dashcam footage are also urged to make it available to police.

More in this section

Tributes paid to young Limerick sportsman who died on Greek island Tributes paid to young Limerick sportsman who died on Greek island
‘Historic day’ as major parties sign document to reject Troubles amnesty plans ‘Historic day’ as major parties sign document to reject Troubles amnesty plans
Hospital staff in North under pressure as Covid impacts wards Hospital staff in North under pressure as Covid impacts wards
Gardaí seize cannabis herb and plants worth €2.5m across Ireland

Gardaí seize cannabis herb and plants worth €2.5m across Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more