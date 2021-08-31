Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 10:35

Ryanair seeing 'very strong recovery', says O'Leary

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said the airline is expected to fly 10.5 million passengers per month in September, October and November.
Ryanair seeing 'very strong recovery', says O'Leary

Philip Blenkinsop

Ryanair has nudged up its passenger target for the autumn amid signs of a "very strong recovery" in European short-haul flights, chief executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

The airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, is expected to fly 10.5 million passengers per month in September, October and November, Mr O'Leary said.

That compares with a July forecast of an average of 10 million for each of those months.

"As long as there are no adverse Covid developments, things are set fair for a very strong recovery," he said ahead of a press briefing in Brussels.

The CEO also said Ryanair was on target to exceed its 10.5 million passenger target for August.

Capacity should return to pre-pandemic levels in October, from close to 90 per cent in September and 80 per cent in August, he added.

However, the airline is likely to fly with an average of 15-20 per cent empty seats on planes this winter compared with 7-8 per cent before the pandemic.

"Through the winter, pricing will continue to build, but it will still be below (pre-)Covid," he said.

"We don't expect pricing to go back to pre-Covid levels until the summer of 2022."

More in this section

Tributes paid to young Limerick sportsman who died on Greek island Tributes paid to young Limerick sportsman who died on Greek island
‘Historic day’ as major parties sign document to reject Troubles amnesty plans ‘Historic day’ as major parties sign document to reject Troubles amnesty plans
Hospital staff in North under pressure as Covid impacts wards Hospital staff in North under pressure as Covid impacts wards
Gardaí seize cannabis herb and plants worth €2.5m across Ireland

Gardaí seize cannabis herb and plants worth €2.5m across Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more