Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 07:47

Motorcyclist killed in Kildare single-vehicle collision

Gardaí are investigating the crash which occurred on Monday evening.
Motorcyclist killed in Kildare single-vehicle collision

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Kildare.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 70s, was involved in the crash which occurred at approximately 6pm on Monday evening in the Derrycrib area of Donadea.

The man's body has since been removed to Naas General Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The road, the main route between Donedea and Timahoe, remains closed pending a forensic examination, with local diversions in place.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding the incident, with anyone who witnessed the collision or who was driving in the area between 5.30pm and 6.15pm asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

‘Historic day’ as major parties sign document to reject Troubles amnesty plans ‘Historic day’ as major parties sign document to reject Troubles amnesty plans
Gardaí seize cannabis herb and plants worth €2.5m across Ireland Gardaí seize cannabis herb and plants worth €2.5m across Ireland
Hospital staff in North under pressure as Covid impacts wards Hospital staff in North under pressure as Covid impacts wards
Tributes paid to young Limerick sportsman who died on Greek island

Tributes paid to young Limerick sportsman who died on Greek island

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more