Motorcyclist killed in Kildare single-vehicle collision

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Kildare.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 70s, was involved in the crash which occurred at approximately 6pm on Monday evening in the Derrycrib area of Donadea.

The man's body has since been removed to Naas General Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

The road, the main route between Donedea and Timahoe, remains closed pending a forensic examination, with local diversions in place.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding the incident, with anyone who witnessed the collision or who was driving in the area between 5.30pm and 6.15pm asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.