Paralympics Day Seven: Bronze for debutant Gary O'Reilly in H5 Time Trial

A Bronze medal will be coming back to Co Laois after Gary O'Reilly took third in the H5 Road Time Trial in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Day Seven saw Team Ireland athletes in action in cycling and athletics, with O'Reilly bringing the team's medal total to five.

Taking to the bike shortly before 1.30am Irish time, the first-time Paralympian came home in a time of 39:36.46, securing his place on the podium.

Earlier, Richael Timothy competed in the C1-3 Road Time Trial, earning 14th place with a time of 30:55.24.

Making her second appearance at a Paralympic Games, Dublin's Orla Comerford clocked a 12.87 in the T13 100m Heat. Unfortunately, a sub-12:41 time was need to progress to the final, with her time placing her 13th overall.

After her race, Comerford paid tribute to her former coach, Brian Corcoran who died earlier this month.

The 21-year-old said: "I saw him the day I left and I know that he was incredibly proud of me being here and being on the plane [to Tokyo], so for me it was about lining up and being there and I think he was with me every step of the way."

"While I knew I couldn't make him proud with the times and the performance, I hoped that he would be proud of my resilience and my drive to be out there on the starting line," she added.

Competing in the C4 Time Trial Final, Ronan Grimes got his race underway shortly after 6am Irish time, clocking 47:40.06 to claim 6th place.

Silver medallists from the B 3000m Individual Pursuit on Saturday, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal are back in action in the B Time Trial Final, starting their defence of their Rio Gold shortly before 7am.