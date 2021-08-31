Cabinet to meet ahead of announcement on easing of restrictions

A full meeting of the Cabinet will be held on Tuesday to sign off on the updated roadmap for the easing of remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

A phased reopening strategy is expected over the coming weeks, beginning with increased capacity at outdoor events from Monday, September 6th, and a return of workers to the workplace from Monday, September 20th.

Subject to 90 per cent of the adult population being vaccinated, a key target identified by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in their latest advice to Government, all remaining restrictions look set to be lifted by October 22nd.

On Monday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed 88.1 per cent of the over 18 population is now fully vaccinated.

88.1% of over-18s are now fully vaccinated in Ireland.



Very strong performance by the Vaccine Task Force, HSE and all involved in our rollout.



Vaccination is giving us the protection we need against severe illness - so please get one as soon as you are offered. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 30, 2021

One sector seeking clarity from today's announcement is the live events and entertainment industry. Representatives met with the Government on Monday, however, they expressed disappointment that a firm reopening date for the sector was not given by Ministers.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said a date would be given on Tuesday, following the agreement of the Cabinet.

Restrictions on religious services, including the return of Communions and Confirmations, are expected to ease from September 6th.

The Cabinet meeting is due to be held later today, with an announcement expected from the Taoiseach in the early evening, followed by a press briefing by the Coalition leaders.

Once announced, the updated roadmap document will be published on the Government website.