Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 21:06

Gardaí seize cannabis herb and plants worth €2.5m across Ireland

Four men were also arrested.
Gardaí seize cannabis herb and plants worth €2.5m across Ireland

More than €2.5 million worth of suspected cannabis herb and cannabis plants have been seized following separate searches by gardaí in Laois, Louth and Offaly.

Gardaí in Portlaoise seized approximately 121kg of suspected cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €2.18 million on Monday morning.

At approximately 9.30am, officers responded to a report of unusual activity on a rural road in Emo, Co Laois.

Gardaí conducted a search of a storage facility and the surrounding areas and found pallets containing boxes of vegetables, which had previously been unloaded from an articulated truck.

Following a search of these boxes, Gardaí recovered 121kg of packaged cannabis herb, concealed within the boxes of vegetables.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in Portlaoise Garda station.

Meanwhile, another search operation on Monday at several locations across the country saw gardai seize €384,000 worth of cannabis plants and arrest three men.

The operation was carried out by the Louth drug unit.

One search, which took place at a house in Drogheda, saw 80 fully mature cannabis plants seized. Gardaí estimate they have a street value of €64,000.

At another house in Edenderry in Offaly, 400 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €320,000 were seized.

Three men – one aged in his 20s, another his 30s and the final man in his 40s – were arrested as part of the operation.

A garda spokesperson said that “investigations are ongoing”.

More in this section

Oprah's Harry and Meghan interview most viewed programme in Ireland this year - report Oprah's Harry and Meghan interview most viewed programme in Ireland this year - report
Tributes paid to young Limerick sportsman who died on Greek island Tributes paid to young Limerick sportsman who died on Greek island
‘Historic day’ as major parties sign document to reject Troubles amnesty plans ‘Historic day’ as major parties sign document to reject Troubles amnesty plans
Hospital staff in North under pressure as Covid impacts wards

Hospital staff in North under pressure as Covid impacts wards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more