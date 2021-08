Traffic is heavy on the M50 Northbound following a crash at Junction 7 Lucan.

Emergency services are at the scene with only the right lane open to traffic.

Emergency services are on scene at a collision N'bound at J7 Lucan. Only the right lane is open. https://t.co/CyedUPDoGP — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) August 30, 2021

Dublin Fire Brigade said there are delays on approach.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

More to follow.