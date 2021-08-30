Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 10:46

Vaccine hesitancy drops to 9% - survey

Of those surveyed, 5 per cent said they would not get the vaccine, while 4 per cent said they were still unsure.
Just 5 per cent of people say they would refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine according to the latest survey conducted for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA).

The survey found the number of people who are unsure about taking the vaccine has fallen dramatically since last October, dropping from 33 per cent to 4 per cent.

The number of people who said they would refuse the vaccine has also decreased during that period, from 12 per cent last year.

Vaccine hesitancy remains highest with younger cohorts, however, uptake and intent levels are still very high. In the latest survey, 86 per cent said they intend to get the vaccine or have already received at least one dose.

Last October, 19 per cent said they would refuse the shot, falling to 7 per cent this month. The number of respondents who said they were unsure of the jab went from 32 per cent to 8 per cent in the same timeframe.

In the 18-24 cohort, 10 per cent said they were unsure of receiving the vaccine, compared to 15 per cent last month. The number who said they will refuse the vaccine in this age group remained stable at 4 per cent.

Of all those surveyed, 91 per cent said they had either received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine (86 per cent) or intend to receive it (5 per cent).

