Government says Taliban will allow Irish citizens to return

Irish citizens who are stranded in Afghanistan will be allowed to leave by the Taliban, the Irish Government has said.

About 100 countries — including Ireland, the UK and the US — have issued a joint statement which said assurances had been received from the Taliban that “all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorisation from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country”.

“We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk, can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan,” the statement said.

“We will continue issuing travel documentation to designated Afghans, and we have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries. We note the public statements of the Taliban confirming this understanding.”

There are about 60 Irish citizens still in Afghanistan along with 15 others who have the right to live in Ireland.

A short Irish evacuation mission secured the rescue of 26 citizens.

In a statement on Sunday night, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the effort to bring Irish citizens home will continue.

“We will be liaising with partners, including those who have a presence on the ground, to advise on safe options for remaining Irish citizens and immediate family members who wish to do so to leave the country in the period ahead. We will continue to provide guidance to people who have a right to Irish residency who are in Afghanistan,” it said in a statement. “Efforts to support citizens will be unstinting.”

The department will also look at “the situation on the ground with respect to recipients of visa waivers under the Irish Refugee Protection Scheme”.

These are visa waivers which allow people into Ireland outside the normal channels.

The department warned it is “not in a position to provide direct consular assistance to Afghan nationals in the country who wish to travel”.

Ireland takes up the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council on Wednesday and a resolution in relation to the crises is being considered.

A department spokesman told The Irish Times that officials have been “in intensive contact with other UN Security Council members over the weekend about action at the council, including a possible resolution”.