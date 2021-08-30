Man arrested after double stabbing in Carlow

James Cox

A man was arrested after two men were left seriously injured following a double stabbing in Carlow town on Sunday.

Shortly after 6.45pm, gardaí were called to an incident on Barrow Track in Carlow town where two men (aged in their 40s and 50s) were discovered with apparent stab wounds.

They were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment. Their injuries are described as serious.

A man in his 50s has since been arrested by investigating gardaí and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station. The scene is preserved for forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to anyone with video footage from the footpath at Barrow Track at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Enquiries are ongoing.