Tributes paid as ‘pioneering’ journalist Rodney Rice dies aged 76

The Taoiseach and President have paid tribute to Rodney Rice, a former RTÉ broadcaster and journalist who has died aged 76.

Mr Rice was a reporter, producer and presenter with RTÉ for more than 40 years prior to his retirement in 2009. He was best known for hosting RTÉ's Radio 1's Saturday View for 25 years.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin led the tributes on Sunday, describing him as a “brilliant” political reporter, presenter and producer.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Rodney Rice. A brilliant political reporter, presenter and producer, he made shows like Saturday View his own,” Mr Martin said.

“He leaves a lasting legacy in international aid too in work with Trócaire and Action Aid. My thoughts go to all his family today.”

Also paying tribute, President Michael D Higgins said the journalist “introduced a world of freedom struggles, inequality, famine and forced migrations” to many.

“That aspect of his four decades of work for RTÉ, was pioneering work. His was one of the earliest, bravest and most consistent voices in opposing apartheid in South Africa,” Mr Higgins said.

“Through his investigative work, and particularly his weekly programme, he sought to promote debate and understanding of Irish public affairs.

“In doing so, he helped to shape RTÉ’s current affairs broadcasting, and the public’s evolving expectations of the national broadcaster’s role in this area.

“But above all else, generations of Irish people and educators will be aware of how much they appreciated his work in bringing the voices of the world’s poorest and most marginalised people into Irish homes, through his reporting in the ‘Worlds Apart’ series, and through his support for the work of many of Ireland’s development organisations, which continued even in retirement.”

President Higgins extended his condolences to Mr Rice’s wife Margo, his children Cian, Caitriona and Eoghan, his extended family and his friends both at home and abroad.