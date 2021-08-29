Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 14:35

Long queues at Dublin Airport as security checks cause delays

Social media users posted images of long queues at security in Dublin Airport on Sunday morning.
The DAA has apologised for inconvenience caused by long queues at Dublin Airport earlier today.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, the airport's operator said: "Dublin Airport is experiencing lengthy queues for security screening this morning.

"Additional resources have been deployed to the area and we expect the situation to ease shortly," the DAA added.

People on social media were advising others to get to the airport well in advance due to the wait times, with some claiming people had missed their flights on account of the delays.

The lines have reportedly eased since this morning.

The DAA added: "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. Our teams are working hard to help you on your way."

The airport has noted a marked increased in passengers since the resumption of international travel in mid-July.

The addition of travel documents, such as the EU Covid Cert, passenger locator forms, or proof of a negative Covid test have also caused longer queues for passengers arriving and departing.

