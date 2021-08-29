Long queues at Dublin Airport as security checks cause delays

The DAA has apologised for inconvenience caused by long queues at Dublin Airport earlier today.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, the airport's operator said: "Dublin Airport is experiencing lengthy queues for security screening this morning.

.@DublinAirport is experiencing lengthy queues for security screening this morning.

Additional resources have been deployed to the area & we expect the situation to ease shortly.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.

Our teams are working hard to help you on your way. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) August 29, 2021

"Additional resources have been deployed to the area and we expect the situation to ease shortly," the DAA added.

People on social media were advising others to get to the airport well in advance due to the wait times, with some claiming people had missed their flights on account of the delays.

Dublin airport was chaotic this morning, it took 50minutes to get through Fast Track, much worse elsewhere, a lot of stressed people missing their flights… Come on @DublinAirport pic.twitter.com/ZdacfX1yi2 — Baroda Stud (@BarodaStudIre) August 29, 2021

Dublin Airport what’s up with ‘fast track’ this morning @DublinAirport it’s not very fast 😁😢 pic.twitter.com/6FslhvwxUt — Niamh Parker (@NiamhParker4) August 29, 2021

The lines have reportedly eased since this morning.

The DAA added: "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. Our teams are working hard to help you on your way."

Our experience today at @DublinAirport was ridiculous to say the least. Security queues took over an hour instead of the predicted 45 minutes, had no time to do anything other than go straight to the gate - boarded hungry, stressed and needing the bathroom. Do better please — kate✨ (@KateKlein9) August 29, 2021

The airport has noted a marked increased in passengers since the resumption of international travel in mid-July.

The addition of travel documents, such as the EU Covid Cert, passenger locator forms, or proof of a negative Covid test have also caused longer queues for passengers arriving and departing.