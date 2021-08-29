Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 13:50

Covid: 347 in hospital, 1,704 new cases confirmed

There are now 60 people with Covid being treated in ICU.
The Department of Health has confirmed 1,706 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight on Saturday.

At 8am this morning there were 347 people in hospital with the virus, 60 of whom were being treated in ICU.

The figures come as walk-in vaccination centres continue to operate around the country today, with many offering first and second doses.

 

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the vaccination programme has been a great success, "winning hearts and minds of the public to give us all wider protection".

He added: "Vaccination gives you higher protection. If not vaccinated, you're at much higher risk."

On Saturday, Mr Reid said 88 per cent of the adult population in the State is now fully vaccinated, while 92 per cent have received their first dose.

The opening times and locations of walk-in vaccination centres operating on Sunday can be found on the HSE website.

Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash in Co Cork

