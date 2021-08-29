Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 11:47

Temperatures slump but fine weather to remain for next week

Rain is expected for next weekend.
Temperatures slump but fine weather to remain for next week

The fine weather is set to remain well into next week with dry and settled conditions predicted.

Temperatures may not hit the highs of earlier this week, but are expected to reach the low 20s in parts right up to Friday.

Rain is expected to stay away over the coming days, but cloud cover will vary around the country.

Monday and Tuesday will be largely dry, with the best of the sun likely in the west and northwest according to Met Éireann.

Wednesday will be much the same with long clear spells and highest temperatures of between 17-21 degrees.

The latter part of the week will see increased chances of stray showers developing, before a quite cloudy day for much of the country on Friday.

Rain is likely on the way next weekend, however, temperatures are due to remain in the teens.

More in this section

Shock poll sees support for DUP drop to 13%, Sinn Féin holds firm at 25% Shock poll sees support for DUP drop to 13%, Sinn Féin holds firm at 25%
Investigation launched after teenager’s body found in Co Meath Investigation launched after teenager’s body found in Co Meath
Former Dublin Mayor appointed interim chair of Inner City Helping Homeless Former Dublin Mayor appointed interim chair of Inner City Helping Homeless
Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash in Co Cork

Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash in Co Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more