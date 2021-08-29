Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 10:35

Swimmer recovering in hospital after Waterford rescue

The man remains in hospital after being rescued on Saturday afternoon.
Sarah Slater

A swimmer is recovering in hospital after a dramatic rescue from a popular lough in Co Waterford.

The incident occurred at 1.48pm on Saturday when a swimmer got into difficulty while swimming in Lough Mohra in Rathgormack.

Two friends who were in the water with the man came to his aid prior to emergency services arriving at the scene.

A joint rescue by emergency services involved the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA), the Irish Coast Guard Sikorsky S-92 Helicopter Rescue 117 and Gardaí.

Knowing these skills is so important in any type of emergency situation.

A SEMRA spokesperson said: “The man was not breathing originally but came to and started coughing up water after another friend provided essential emergency CPR. Knowing these skills is so important in any type of emergency situation.

“Even with there being easy access to the area, it would have taken a period of time for us to get there. In a situation like this, every second counts so the fact that a person knew CPR was very lucky for this swimmer."

The spokesperson added the man was airlifted to hospital by R117 at around 2.45pm.

SEMRA’s team doctor assessed and treated others at the scene who had earlier entered the water to provide assistance.

The spokesperson added: “It was a frightening event for all those involved. We wish the casualty well and hope he makes a full recovery.”

The man remains under medical observation at University Hospital Waterford.

