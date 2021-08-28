Fraudsters make a wrong call when they telephone Garda station

Sarah Slater

Fraudsters made a wrong call when they telephoned a Garda station looking for payment for a fictitious package.

Officers in Tullamore Garda station received two phone calls purporting to be from the online site Amazon. A woman told them there was a parcel for delivery, but that there was an outstanding fee of €49 due.

The caller went on to say there was a problem with their account and personal information was required in order to resolve it.

A Garda spokesperson said: “She didn't know whose name was on the account and she hung up. Remember these phone numbers constantly vary. Be aware of calls from a person purporting to be from Amazon.”

The spokesperson added: “Please be wary of scam callers regardless of who they say they represent. Some people are still falling for their stories and providing personal details otherwise they wouldn't continue with their efforts.

“About identifying whether an email, text message or phone call is from Amazon, they will never ask you for personal information.”

'Disconnect immediately'

Gardaí are advising that if anyone receives a suspicious — sometimes called phishing — e-mail or text message, that there are some tips to determine if it is from Amazon.

“If you receive a suspicious phone call, email, or text message claiming to be from Amazon, asking for payment, personal information or offering a refund you do not expect, please do not share any personal information, and disconnect any phone call immediately,” the spokesperson said.

“You can report suspicious spam in Ireland, to your local Garda station.”

Amazon has warned that they will never ask for personal information or ask the public to make a payment outside of their website, such as via a bank transfer or emailing credit card details.

If a person receives an email regarding an order or Amazon Prime membership, or anything that is not recognisable, people are asked to forward the email to stop-spoofing@amazon.com and then delete it. Do not click on any links in such emails.