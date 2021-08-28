Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 16:12

Man arrested as €35,000 worth of suspected diamorphine seized in Cork

The seizure came after Garda dog Rex drew attention to a male passenger at a Cork railway station
Gardaí have arrested one man and seized around €35,000 worth of suspected diamorphine in Cork City.

On Friday afternoon, as part of an ongoing operation targeting the transportation of controlled drugs into Cork City on public transport, the Cork City Divisional Drug Unit and the Southern Regional Dog Unit were patrolling a railway station in the city.

Garda dog Rex then drew attention to a male passenger, alighting a train at approximately 3.35pm.

The man was taken to Mayfield Garda station and searched. During this search, approximately €35,000 of suspected diamorphine was seized by officers.

The man, aged in his mid 50s, was arrested and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Mayfield Garda station.

The search came as part of Operation Tara, a Garda operation targeting drug trafficking networks in Ireland.

