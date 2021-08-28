Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 15:30

Gardaí launch murder investigation, naming teenager shot dead in Meath

The body of 19-year-old Conor O’Brien was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound outside a house in Enfield
Gardaí have launched a murder investigation, naming the teenager shot dead in Co Meath.

The body of 19-year-old Conor O’Brien was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound outside a house in Enfield, Co Meath on Friday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene at around 8.30am, where the body of Mr O’Brien was discovered at the rear of the premises.

Gardaí sealed off the scene for forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. It remains sealed off at this time, subject to further forensic examination.

The remains of Mr O’Brien were examined at the scene by the Chief State Pathologist Linda Mulligan before being removed to Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post-mortem took place this morning.

Preliminary information supplied by the Chief State Pathologist confirmed Mr O’Brien suffered a fatal gunshot injury, gardaí said. No firearm has been recovered at the scene.

Murder investigation

On Saturday afternoon, gardaí said they had launched a murder investigation, with a senior investigating officer appointed and an incident room established at Trim Garda station assisted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The victim, Mr O'Brien, was originally from Gorey, Co Wexford. He has been living in Enfield for a number of months in a self-contained apartment at the rear of the main residence, owned by a family relative.

Gardaí said investigations have determined that he was in contact with a family relative at approximately 8pm on the evening of Thursday, August 26th.

Investigations have also determined that a number of persons heard a single “bang” on that evening.

An Garda Síochána has appealed for privacy for the O'Brien family at this time, and is making the following appeals for information:

  • Anyone who was in the Trim Road, Enfield (R159) at or close to its junction with Main Street Enfield area between 8pm on Thursday, August 26th and 7am on Friday, August 27th, whether they believe they witnessed anything or not, to make contact with gardaí.
  • Anyone driving or cycling on the Trim Road, Enfield (R159) or its junction with Main Street Enfield who may have either vehicle dashcam footage or any other video footage, between 8pm on Thursday, August 26th and 7am on Friday, August 27th, to make contact with gardaí.
  • Anyone with any information on the fatal shooting of Conor O’Brien to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

