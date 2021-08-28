Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 14:21

Covid: 1,997 new cases, vaccination finishing line 'so close' says Reid

HSE chef executive Paul Reid said the finishing line for the first phase of vaccination is 'so close now'.
The finishing line for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination is 'so close now', the chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid has said as 1,997 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

The Department of Health said there are 324 people with the virus in hospital as of 8am on Saturday, with the number in ICU now standing at 61.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Mr Reid said almost 88 per cent of adults in the State are now fully vaccinated, while 92 per cent are partially vaccinated.

He said: "The finishing line of this phase of the vaccination programme is so close now."

Walk-in vaccination centres are open around the country today, most offering first and second vaccine doses. Teenagers between the ages of 12-15 are welcome to attend the centres this weekend, however they must attend with their parent/guardian.

Information on the locations and opening hours of vaccination centres are available on the HSE website, in addition to what information/ID you must bring to receive the jab.

Anyone who received their first dose of the vaccine at a walk-in centre is also asked to check the timeframe stated on the website as they will not be able to receive their second dose unless they have waited the necessary 21 days (Pfizer)/28 days (Moderna & AstraZeneca) after their first jab.

