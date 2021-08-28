Gardaí to inspect pubs near Croke Park as Kerry and Tyrone meet in All-Ireland semi-final

Gardaí will be carrying out inspections at premises surrounding Croke Park throughout the day as crowds gather for the All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone.

Last weekend, thousands descended on the capital for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling final between Limerick and Cork, with Gardaí receiving reports of lack of social distancing and anti-social behaviour.

Gardaí carried out a number of inspections at premises near the stadium last Sunday, asking some pubs to temporarily close due to large crowds. Enquiries were also made into an alleged breach of Covid regulations at one pub in the area.

Dublin City Councillor Nial Ring said he believes there will not be a repeat of last weekend's scene today as publicans are aware of the situation and will be on "high-alert".

The game is set for a 3.30pm throw-in, preceded by the All-Ireland Minor Final between Meath and Tyrone at 1pm.

While 40,000 fans were permitted at last weekend's Hurling final, the same figure which will attend the Football final in two weeks time, a crowd of just 24,000 will be permitted in Croke Park today.