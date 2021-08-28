Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 11:21

Cork Euromillions player wins €500,000

The prize was won in Friday night's Euromillions Plus draw.
A lucky lotto player from Co Cork has scooped a €500,000 prize from Friday night's Euromillions Plus draw.

The National Lottery confirmed the ticket was purchased at Dunnes Stores in the Bishopstown Shopping Centre on the Curraheen Road.

The ticket was purchased the day before the draw, on Thursday, August 26th.

The winning Euromillions Plus numbers for Friday's draw were 1, 14, 19, 21 and 38.

The person with the winning ticket is advised to sign the back of the slip and to contact the National Lottery's prize claim team on 1800-666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.

There was no winner of Friday's €53 million jackpot, so Tuesday's jackpot is set to roll to an estimated €65 million, while tonight's draw is heading towards €12.5 million.

