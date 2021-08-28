Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 10:07

Paralympics Day Four: Silver in the Velodrome for Dunlevy and McCrystal

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won silver in the B 3000M Individual Pursuit.
Muireann Duffy

Ireland has claimed another medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, this time in the Izu Velodrome.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal were on the bike in the Women's B 3000M Individual Pursuit at 2am Irish time on Saturday.

Their qualifying round was a sign of great things to come, with the pair claiming a world record time of 3:19.496. The record was however beaten moments later by Team GB, going 0.125 seconds faster.

It was down to the two teams to fight it out for gold then, with the Irish pair ultimately taking silver after posting a time of 3:21.505.

Also in the Velodrome, Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne took a personal best time of 1:01.545 in the Men's B 1000M Time Trial, which had them first in the standing for a spell, but saw them take fifth in the end.

In the pool, Nicole Turner was back in action for the Women's SB6 100M Breaststroke.

Turner's third place finish in the heat, hitting the wall in 1:40.82 to claim another personal best at the Games, saw her through to the final which took place shortly after 9am.

The Laois woman finished seventh overall and will be back in action on Monday, competing in the 50M Butterfly, her main event.

Next up was Greta Streimikyte running in the Women's T13 1500M final.

After a strong performance in Friday's heat, finishing second after leading much of the race, Streimikyte battled hard to take fifth in the final.

