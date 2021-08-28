Phased lifting of most Covid restrictions expected by end of September

The next stage in the easing of remaining Covid-19 restrictions is expected to begin in less than four weeks under plans being discussed by the Government ahead of the publication of an updated roadmap next week.

A return to the workplace and the resumption of live entertainment are among the proposals being discussed for September, in addition to permission for Communions and Confirmations to go ahead.

The Irish Times reports September 20th is the date which the Government hopes will see the final reopening of the country.

Discussions on the updated roadmap will continue this weekend after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) issued recommendations to the Government earlier this week.

Among the suggestions was that a major easing of restrictions should not go ahead before 90 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated against the virus and hospital figures are reduced.

It is expected the State will not reach that level of vaccination for a number of weeks, while it could take until November for hospital numbers to fall. However, sources believe these conditions will not stop the reopening plans for September.

Workers are expected to be allowed back to offices on a phased basis next month, while vaccine passes may be used to attend theatre performances, increasing the existing limit of 50 people. The number of people permitted at an outdoor event is also expected to increase from 200 to 500.

The new plans are due to be finalised on Monday and Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to sign-off on the changes before they are published.