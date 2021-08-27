Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 21:52

Only seven countries remain on mandatory hotel quarantine list

Ecuador has been added to the list of countries from where travellers must enter hotel quarantine after arriving in the Republic.
The Department of Health has added one and removed 23 countries from the State's mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Ecuador has been added to the list of countries from where travellers must enter hotel quarantine after arriving in the Republic.

Only seven countries, all in South America, are now on the list: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Passengers arriving from Ecuador who are not fully vaccinated will need to enter quarantine starting from 4am on Tuesday, August 31st.

The countries that have now been removed from the mandatory hotel quarantine list are:

  • Bangladesh
  • Botswana
  • Cuba
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Eswatini
  • Fiji
  • Georgia
  • India
  • Kazakhstan
  • Malaysia
  • Mozambique
  • Myanmar
  • Namibia
  • Pakistan
  • Paraguay
  • Russia
  • South Africa
  • Suriname
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Tunisia
  • Uganda
  • Uruguay
  • Zimbabwe

