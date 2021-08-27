Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 21:32

Gardaí seize cocaine worth €350k and five vehicles in Co Dublin

A Garda dog located a box in the rear of a vehicle containing approximately €358,000 of suspected cocaine.
Gardaí have seized approximately €358,000 of suspected cocaine, a large quantity of suspected mixing agent and five vehicles following the search of a property in Co Dublin.

Officers conducted a search under warrant at a property in the Oldtown area of Co Dublin at approximately 8.30am on Friday morning.

During the search, a Garda dog located a box in the rear of a vehicle on the property containing approximately €358,000 of suspected cocaine. A large quantity of suspected mixing agent was also located in this vehicle and seized.

Five vehicles with a combined estimated value of over €300,000 were also seized during the search.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

