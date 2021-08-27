Office returns and confirmations to begin within weeks under reopening roadmap

Office returns are to begin within weeks under a roadmap for the phased easing of remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

The Irish Times reports that confirmations and communions are also to be allowed to resume in September, under plans discussed by senior ministers today.

The roadmap also includes a phased easing of restrictions on the number of people that can attend outdoor events, with the Government saying it intends to engage with the organisers of Electric Picnic over the weekend.

The Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee met for around four hours on Friday to develop the plan that will chart Ireland’s course out of pandemic restrictions.

The meeting will reconvene on Monday, with final decisions on the measures and the timeline to be decided on by the full Cabinet on Tuesday.

Agreed in principle

The sub-committee today received presentations on the most recent advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), the progress of the vaccine programme and the current situation of the health services, the Government said in a statement.

“At Monday’s meeting, the draft plan will be discussed, prior to full Cabinet consideration on Tuesday,” the statement said.

“There will be further engagement over the weekend across Government and also with the organisers of Electric Picnic.”

The Irish Times understands that minsters today agreed in principle that the return to offices can begin in September, though the date for this to start has not yet been signed off on.

Confirmations and communions will also be allowed to be held again at some point next month.

Vaccination requirement

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly declined to fully back a suggestion that the vast majority of Irish people aged 16 and over need to be vaccinated before a significant easing of restrictions can take place.

It has been reported that Nphet has recommended 90 per cent of over-16s should be fully vaccinated before a significant easing of restrictions.

“I don’t think we need to get up on a particular figure, be it 90 per cent, 87 per cent, 93 per cent. We’re getting there or thereabouts anyway,” Mr Donnelly said.

Also ahead of the meeting, Culture Minister Catherine Martin told reporters she wants to see an easing of restrictions for the live music industry in September.

Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said he believes reopening can be phased across September and October and the following months.