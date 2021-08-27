Four rescued after yacht runs aground in dense fog

Stephen Maguire

Four people have been rescued after their yacht ran aground off the coast of Donegal overnight.

The yacht, which had two children on board, ran aground at Fahan in dense fog just after 11pm.

A distress call was sent out and was picked up by Malin Head Radio Coast Guard. They in turn alerted the Lough Swilly RNLI boat.

The RNLI crew tried to tow the boat to safety and back to deeper water but were unsuccessful.

The group were then taken from the boat and returned to the safety of Buncrana pier were they were treated.

It is understood that none of the four were injured.

A spokesperson for the RNLI confirmed that the yacht is still at the scene where it ran aground.

An attempt will be made later today to salvage the vessel.