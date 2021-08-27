Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 13:12

Number hospitalised after cycling crashes rose a third last year

Nearly 1,900 people were admitted as inpatients in 2020, with the figure including 501 children
Number hospitalised after cycling crashes rose a third last year

The number of people hospitalised after cycling crashes rose by almost a third last year.

Nearly 1,900 people were admitted as inpatients in 2020, with the figure including 501 children — with 201 of them under nine years of age.

71 people over the age of 70 were also hospitalised due to a cycling crash in 2020.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon said he was recently involved in a serious crash while cycling in Moycullen, Co Galway.

“I was struck by a motorist in an SUV, I am now out of action,” he told Newstalk radio.

“My knee has been very, very seriously injured, I can’t put any weight on it for three months, and I’m looking at about a year to a year and a half of a slow recovery, getting back to full strength again.

“So I’ve experienced that, as have hundreds of others on our roads over the last number of years.”

The 1,354 males and 534 females hospitalised last year, a total of 1,888 people, compares to 1,437 the year before.

Last year the largest amount of hospitalisations were in the south and southwest of the country, involving 379 admissions.

That is followed by 371 in the hospitals run by the Ireland East Hospital Group.

More in this section

Ministers considering proposals for Electric Picnic to go ahead Ministers considering proposals for Electric Picnic to go ahead
President Higgins urges leaders to fix ‘broken’ world as Macron visit ends President Higgins urges leaders to fix ‘broken’ world as Macron visit ends
Days of sunny weather appear numbered as today the warmest of August Days of sunny weather appear numbered as today the warmest of August
ESB acquires UK energy retailer So Energy Limited

ESB acquires UK energy retailer So Energy Limited

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more